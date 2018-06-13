Convict’s appeal against death penalty dismissed

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed convict Imran Ali’s appeal against his death sentence in seven-year-old Zainab’s rape-and-murder case.

The three-judge bench hearing the appeal at the apex court’s Lahore registry comprised Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Manzoor Ahmed Malik, and Mansoor Ali Shah.

The child, a resident of Kasur, was kidnapped from near her home on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap a few days later. The news of her killing led to an outcry with protests erupting in the city and #JusticeforZainab trending on social media platforms for several days. The outrage ensured that the law enforcement apparatus got into action and investigators were able to track down the suspect using DNA analysis.

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran Ali to death on four counts. The court recorded witnesses of several individuals, including Zainab’s uncle and brother. The prosecution also used the forensic report, establishing a DNA match and a polygraph test against the convict. In his appeal against the ATC verdict, Imran claimed innocence before the Lahore High Court and pleaded for the verdict to be declared null and void. The appeal was subsequently dismissed.

Published in Daily Times, June 13th 2018.