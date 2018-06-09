Two smallest Nations to debut at FIFA World Cup 2018

The 21st edition of the FIFA world Cup will kick off in few days in Russia as a total 32 teams are all set to bag the World Cup title 2018 this year.

Out of the 32 teams, two smallest nations of the world will play the biggest football tournament for the 1st time in the history after years of trying.

Here are the two teams:

Panama

Panama national Football team also known as ‘Los Canaleros’ is currently ranked 55th according to FIFA official ranking. Panama created history when they defeated Costa Rica 2-1 in the qualifying stages and their President Juan Carlos Varela even declared a public holiday on that day.

Panama’s World Cup 2018 journey will begin in a match against Belgium on June 18. Later on, they will also face England and Tunisia in the group stages. Although, it going to be tough for them as they are making their debut against the experiences teams. However, win or lose, this world cup will surely be memorable for them.

Names of key players of Panama

Luis Tejada is Panama’s best striker who scored 43 goals in 104 appearances for his national team. He is 35-year-old and plays for Sporting Boys in the Peruvian top flight.

Roman Torres is the star player for Panama’s National Team. The defender is 31-years-old and he scored the winning goal against Costa Rica with just three minutes remaining to help his team qualify for the world cup.

Iceland

Iceland is the smallest nation by population who has qualified for the football’s biggest tournament 2018 in history.

Iceland’s rank was in the 130s four years ago, but now they are currently ranked 22nd according FIFA’s official ranking. They automatically qualified for the world cup after defeating seven teams out ten in the qualifying stages. Most of their players have been playing English premier league as well. They will make their debut against Argentina in the first ever world cup match on June 16th.

Names of key players which Icelandic national team are

Gylfi Sigurdsson is one of best players in Iceland national football team. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder also plays for a club named Everton in English Premier League.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a 27-years old professional football player who also plays for a club Burnley in EPL and he is a lethal weapon for his team due to his pace, energy and agility just like other top players.

Ragnar Sigurdsson is defender who known for his heroic against England at Euro Cup in 2016. He currently plays for club FC Rostov in Russian Premier League.

The two teams might be minnows, but they do have a lot to offer. Who do you think poses more threat to the bigwigs of the world cup?