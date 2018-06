MAKKAH: Fear and tension engulfed the pilgrims on Friday night as a man committed suicide in Makkah Haram Sharif.

According to sources, a man committed suicide by jumping off Mataf’s roof after Isha prayers.

The deceased was identified as a 35 year old man.

However, officials said that no other person was reportedly injured due to the incident.

Authorities said that the reason of suicide was inconclusive as yet, however investigation into the matter is underway.