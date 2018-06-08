Tube wells behind Islamabad’s water scarcity: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Friday remarked that water shortage in the federal capital is due to the free consumption of water by owners of tube wells.

During the hearing of a suo moto notice case over water crisis, CJP Nisar said that owners of tube wells acquire water for free and sell them to residents.

Earlier the court had summoned owners of tube wells, additional attorney general and officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

One of the alleged owners of tube wells, informed the court that he did not own any tube well, however Cantonment area was full of tube wells, hence was facing a water shortage.

The suspect requested the court to issue orders for supply of water through alternate measures before the wells are closed down in the Cantonment area, as the Cantonment Board (CB) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were not cooperating over the matter.

CJP to this, remarked that the main issue was because of the owners of tube wells.

MCI representative, present in the court said that taxes would be levied on the use of tube wells in about 15 days.

CJP Nisar sought details pertaining the tube wells from CDA, CB and MCI.

He also summoned a response over the issue from executive office Rawalpindi CB and managing director of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) within 10 days.