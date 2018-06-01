Shehbaz unable to differentiate between immature and sober behavior: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday remarked that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif could not differentiate between sobriety and immaturity.

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar reacted to Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks earlier made on May 30.

Nisar expressed in awe that PML-N President was unaware of the distinction between childish and mature behavior. He added on saying that that Punjab CM cannot change the fact of how the party’s leadership behaves.

The disgruntled leader further said that Shehbaz Sharif shouldn’t waste time reminiscing things from the past, rather he should shed light on other issues facing the party.

Earlier on May 30, CM Punjab had met Nisar to smooth things with the disgruntled leader. After the meeting Shehbaz had remarked that Nisar had been Nawaz Sharif’s friend and his foe some 30 years back.

PML-N President had said that he used to complain about Nisar’s childish behavior to his brother Nawaz.

However, Shehbaz had asserted that Nisar’s temporary anger towards the party will soon end and things will turn out to be better.