People are calling Asad Durrani a ‘traitor’ without reading his book: Saad

LAHORE: Railways Minister Saad Rafique on Sunday said that he has not read ex-intelligence chief Asad Durrani’s recently published book, but people should not call him a ‘traitor’ without reading it.

“I haven’t read Durrani’s book, but it is also true that people are calling him a traitor without reading his book. Nobody is a traitor, but a patriot and everyone should have the freedom to speak within limits,” Saad Rafique said while speaking to the media at Raiwind Railway station.

The lawmaker said that the elections are soon to be held in the country and preparations have already begun, but political rivals are still busy in leveling allegations against the ruling government.

He, however, added that PML-N is not affected by the accusations and will continue to thrive.

Rafique added that regardless of all the propaganda being engineered by rivals, the people of Pakistan will vote for the Nawaz league and make it succeed once again.