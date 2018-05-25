3,149 criminals held, Rs 241m valuables seized

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 3,149 criminals including 722 absconders and seized valuables worth more than Rs 241.2 million from their possession since the start of year 2018, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said police arrested 180 persons involved in 117 dacoity cases and seized looted or snatched valuables worth Rs 17.4 million from them.

Police completed investigation in 2,249 cases and submitted challans in the relevant courts. A total of 171 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 288 burglars and valuables worth over Rs 68 million were recovered from them. In all, 76 vehicles worth Rs 67 million were recovered from 54 car lifters involved in 85 cases while 49 bike lifters involved in 44 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs 28,51000 from them.

Police also arrested 36 persons for their alleged involvement in 81 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 79 vehicles worth Rs 85.5 million from them. Police also arrested 350 proclaimed offenders and 372 court absconders.

Some 434 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons and 27 Kalashnikovs rifles, 406 pistols and 4233 rounds were seized from them. A total of 648 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 554 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 171,385 gram hashish, 22,205 gram heroin and 13,036 wine/liquor bottles.

Published in Daily Times, May 25th 2018.