Mob led by PTI leader rains down misery on Ahmadi community, desecrates worship site in Sialkot

SIALKOT: An angry mob allegedly comprising members of the infamous Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Ullah (TLYRA) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attacked a centuries old worship site of the Ahmadi community in Sialkot in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob demolished the worship site, while a video doing the rounds on social media has captured the brutality of the attack.

Another video, in fact, shows PTI leader Hamid Raza ‘thanking’ the local Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), DPO Sialkot and the Deputy Commissioner for supporting the mob’s violent activity.

Raza, moreover, threatens in the video to reduce the city to ‘ashes’ if anyone lodges a First Information Report (FIR) against any member of the mob.

While talking to the media, Jammat-e-Ahmadiyya Spokesperson Saleemuddin held the local administration responsible for allowing the mob to undertake the violence, and claimed that the dispute revolved around a house that was being renovated in front of the worship place.

Saleemuddin said that the TMA kept preventing the community from renovating the house by citing ‘technical faults’, all of which the Ahmadi community resolved.

Saleemuddin revealed that the mob also destroyed two buildings in front of the worship place that also belonged to the Ahmadi community.