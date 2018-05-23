Man from Quetta tours Pakistan on his motorbike

A man belonging from Quetta, promoting the message of Peaceful Pakistan & Peaceful Balochistan on his motorcycle, toured all of Pakistan, after finally reaching his hometown.

Abdullah travelled 132 cities of Pakistan in just 47 days. The people and civil society members welcomed him and appreciated his efforts for promoting a soft image of the country and honoured with a Balochi turban.

While talking to media persons, Abdullah said he started his journey on April 6 from Quetta and travelled to four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and also the Pak-China border. He informed that the main objective of this trip was spreading peace and love across the country.

“I covered almost 6,400 kilometres journey in 43 days. And, people really gave me respect and support throughout the trip and I can surely say that Pakistan is a peaceful country,” he said.

