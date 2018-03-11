World Islamic Finance Forum 2018 to kick off from March 19

Karachi: The second two-day World Islamic Finance Forum (WIFF) 2018 being organized by CEIF-IBA in collaboration with LUMS and INCEIF will start from March 19, 2018 in Karachi. The unique conference being organized by CEIF-IBA in collaboration with LUMS and INCEIF, to bring together researchers, academicians and practitioners for generating innovative ideas to stimulate Islamic Finance growth while overcoming present day industry challenges. Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman – AAOIFI Board of Trustees, would be the Chief Guest, organizers announced here on Saturday.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa, Chairman, Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Abdullah, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Chairman, CEIF- IBA, Shaikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Shari’ah Board Chairman, Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI); Chairman Shari’ah Board, Meezan Bank and Deputy President, Dar ul Uloom, Karachi, Pakistan, Presidents of Islamic banks and many other important figures from national and international financial institutions are participating in this International Conference. These views were expressed by Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Director, Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance at Institute of Business Administration (CEIF-IBA) while addressing a Press Conference today. Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director, IBA and President, Meezan Bank Limited Mr. Irfan Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed Ali informed that prominent Shari’ah scholars, renowned academicians, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), Islamic Finance News (IFN), World Bank, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF) , Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Deloitte & Touché in addition to key local and global Islamic financial institutions are participating in this mega event.

Overall, 17 global and 15 local institutions would be represented by industry experts on the Speaker Panels throughout the two-day conference at Movenpick Hotel. Global Islamic Finance Hubs including KSA, Bahrain, Malaysia and other GCC countries are participating in the conference. Additionally, speakers from Bosnia-Herzegovina, USA, UK, Turkey and China are also participating in WIFF 2016.

Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director, IBA said that research papers and case studies presentation at WIFF 2018 would be focused on areas crucial for the expansion of Islamic Finance industry. Around 50 speakers representing regulatory bodies, Islamic finance infrastructure institutions, Islamic banks/windows, asset management companies, advisory firms and Takaful players will be part of the event.

Dr. Farrukh informed that research papers / case studies will be appraised by a renowned committee of practitioners and Shari’ah scholars. The 1st position has a hefty reward of $5000, whereas the 2nd & 3rd positions would be awarded $3000 & $2000 respectively. Furthermore, 3 consolation prizes of US$ 500 each will be given in the Conference.

President, Meezan Bank Limited Irfan Siddiqui said that World Islamic Finance Forum (WIFF) 2018 is a unique conference being organized by CEIF-IBA to bring together researchers, academicians and practitioners for generating innovative ideas to expand Islamic Finance growth through innovation, Fintech and Regulations. Against this backdrop, the role envisaged for various stakeholders, especially the regulator, to expand the outreach will be discussed by Islamic finance visionaries at the conference.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.