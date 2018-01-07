Sharifs belittling country to save themselves: Imran

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said on Saturday that the people of the country needed to “question the thief” and ask for the return of the billions of rupees stolen by him.He was addressing a public gathering in Chakwal.

Criticising former PM Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was criticising the army and the judiciary “to save his ill-gotten wealth”.

“Instead of answering for his crimes, he [Nawaz] keeps asking why he was ousted,” said the PTI chairman, further alleging that the former prime minister stole Rs 300 billion from the country.

Referring to the Sharif brothers’ Saudi visit, Imran said that Nawaz went to KSA to plead with their leadership to save him. Blaming the incumbent government for the present circumstances of Pakistan, Imran said no country or leader would respect the nation as long as the country remained in debt.

“Trump is insulting Pakistan over Rs 25 billion because the country keeps taking loans.”

The PTI chairman alleged that two towers in UAE, owned by the Dar family, were worth Rs 25 billion. He said that Pakistanis had invested Rs 800 billion in UAE’s property market over the last four years. “This is the people’s money, which was stolen and taken out of the country,” he said.

Published in Daily Times, January 7th 2018.