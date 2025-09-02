Punjab’s flour cost hits Rs 1000 as wheat supply struggles

Wheat and flour prices have sharply increased across Punjab due to ongoing flood conditions. The price of a 10 kg flour bag has risen by nearly Rs 300, reaching Rs 1000. According to the Flour Mills Association, a 20 kg bag now costs around Rs 2000. This surge comes amid restrictions on wheat transport to other provinces, worsening supply problems.

Asim Raza, a leader of the Flour Mills Association, blamed corruption for the price hike. He claimed officials accept bribes of at least Rs 50,000 to allow trucks to leave Punjab. Raza warned that calls for wheat imports might increase soon due to the shortage. He also accused the government of favoring certain groups in the ongoing crisis.

Market sources report wheat prices reaching Rs 3100 to Rs 3500 per maund in various districts. Bhakkar, Layyah, and Bahawalnagar are seeing rates as high as Rs 3450 per maund. Southern Punjab districts are experiencing wheat prices between Rs 3300 and Rs 3400 per maund. Central Punjab has seen prices rise to around Rs 3300 per maund.

The flood has also damaged several government wheat storage facilities, raising fears of further shortages. These disruptions add pressure on the wheat supply chain and contribute to price volatility. Traders and consumers face challenges as the crisis worsens in the agricultural sector.

In response, Asim Raza urged Punjab’s Chief Minister to take immediate notice and address the problem. The government’s failure to control corruption and supply issues may lead to more price hikes. Meanwhile, residents are bracing for continued increases in food costs amid the ongoing emergency.