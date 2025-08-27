Nearly 190,000 relocated in Punjab amid rising rivers

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, said on Tuesday that nearly 190,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas along the River Sutlej, as rising water levels continue to pose serious threats to safety of people of vulnerable areas.

Speaking to media, Lt Gen Haider said the large-scale evacuation was carried out in coordination with the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122, who relocated residents to safer zones amid high flood alerts.

He said the NDMA’s current operational focus remains on the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, which are facing medium to high-level flood risks due to the ongoing eighth spell of the monsoon season.

The NDMA chief cautioned that heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 to 72 hours, particularly in regions that are typically dry and have not previously experienced flooding. Excessive rains are forecast in Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, and adjoining districts, in next two to three days, raising concerns of urban flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Lt Gen Haider emphasized that all relevant departments are on high alert, and urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid low-lying areas, and follow official advisories issued through television, radio, and mobile alerts.

Acknowledging damage to crops and infrastructure, the NDMA Chairman said the Prime Minister has directed a comprehensive infrastructure audit to be undertaken once the season concludes.

With further rainfall forecast for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir over the next two days, the Chairman said the NDMA is ensuring timely dissemination of early warnings through the district coordination mechanism. He voiced confidence that the public will continue to heed official advisories being issued through established channels.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Lahore on Tuesday warned of a significant rise in water levels in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers within the next 12 hours, as authorities brace for further flooding across Punjab.

Pakistan’s death toll from this year’s monsoon rains has climbed to 802, with over 1,088 people injured and nearly 7,465 houses damaged, figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) showed on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported the highest number of fatalities at 479, followed by Punjab with 165, Gilgit-Baltistan with 45, Sindh with 57, Balochistan with 24, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 24, and Islamabad with eight deaths. The gender-wise breakdown showed 480 men, 119 women, and 203 children among the deceased.

Punjab reported 584 injured, KP 347, Sindh 75, GB 45, AJK 29, Balochistan five, and Islamabad three. At least 4,243 houses were damaged in KP, 1,642 in AJK, 1,029 in GB, 220 in Punjab, 175 in Balochistan, 91 in Sindh, and 65 in Islamabad.

Separately, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday approved the release of Rs3 billion ($10.8 million) in emergency funds for flood-affected families in northern Gilgit-Baltistan

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the flood situation across the country and the ongoing relief operations. The session focused on the impact of flooding in various regions, particularly in Punjab, where the Sutlej River’s rising waters have caused widespread disruption.

“Rescue operations must be accelerated in the flood-affected districts of Punjab,” he directed, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He also ordered an expedited evacuation of individuals trapped in the affected areas and emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely supply of food, medicine, and tents to those in need.

PM Shehbaz instructed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to maintain close contact with the Disaster Management Authority of Punjab for coordinated efforts.

Moreover, Pakistan has received a $6 million grant from China for the reconstruction of houses destroyed by floods in the southwestern province of Balochistan, state media said on Tuesday.