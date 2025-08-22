Instagram launches new feature to link reels like episodes

Instagram has introduced a new feature that lets users link their Reels together, just like episodes in a series. This update allows creators to split a story into multiple short videos and connect them for easier viewing. Viewers can now follow the full sequence of related content without searching manually. Instagram hopes this feature will improve storytelling and boost engagement on the platform.

With this feature, users can link both new and old Reels that share a common theme or topic. This makes it easier for audiences to binge-watch connected content. For example, creators posting tutorials, series, or episodic content can now guide their viewers from one part to the next. The feature works for public posts but has limits on private or subscriber-only content.

Using the feature is simple. When posting a new Reel, users will see a “Link a Reel” option below the caption box. They can click it to connect other Reels, which will then be published as part of the new post. For existing Reels, users can go into video settings and select “Add Linked Reels” to update their old posts.

However, not all Reels are eligible. Linked Reels can’t be added to content limited to close friends or subscribers only. Instagram says the update focuses on improving content flow while respecting user privacy settings. It allows creators to expand their ideas while giving viewers a smooth and connected viewing experience.

The new Reels linking feature is now rolling out globally. Instagram encourages users to experiment with it and share feedback. The platform continues to add tools that support creative storytelling, making Reels more dynamic and interactive than ever before.