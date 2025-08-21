Heavy rain, flood risk loom over Sindh in next 24 hours

Authorities have forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and parts of Sindh over the next 24 hours. This could cause urban flooding, waterlogging, and major disruptions to daily life. Rainfall between 50 to 100 mm—or more—is expected in many areas. Officials have warned that the weather system may intensify and bring widespread rain.

Weather tracking platform Zoom Earth reports a strong system forming over Sindh. It is expected to impact major cities like Karachi and Hyderabad from late Wednesday night. The system may move toward the sea by morning, but not before causing heavy rainfall in lower Sindh. Cities and towns could see flooded streets and water accumulation in low-lying areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised residents in high-risk areas to stay alert. This includes Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur. Poor drainage systems and continuous rain have raised the threat of urban flooding in many cities. Sudden flash floods are also possible in districts like Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, and Dadu.

Authorities fear rising water levels in the Indus River and its branches may flood surrounding lowlands. Major highways and local roads could go underwater, disrupting traffic and daily routines. Residents have been urged to move valuable items and livestock to safe locations. Precautionary actions could help reduce property loss and ensure personal safety.

Officials have also advised households to prepare emergency kits with food, water, medicine, and first aid. Extreme caution is recommended while using electrical appliances. People should avoid walking through flooded streets or near electric poles. Disruptions to electricity and telecom services are likely. Citizens should rely on official updates and follow all safety instructions issued by local authorities.