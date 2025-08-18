Major terror plot foiled in Kohat: Two TTP-linked officials arrested

Kohat police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two key terrorists linked to the banned TTP in a joint operation. The suspects included a district police constable and a CTD officer. Both were active facilitators of the outlawed group while serving in security agencies.

During a press conference, Regional Police Officer Abbas Maroof revealed that the arrested officials planned attacks on senior police officers during Muharram. They also targeted police lines mosque, CTD police station, and other government buildings with bombings.

Furthermore, the suspects conspired to attack Muharram processions as part of their terror plans. The police have obtained a 15-day physical remand to continue interrogation and gather further intelligence.

The suspects confessed to their crimes and authorities are conducting large-scale operations to dismantle their networks. Timely police action has prevented a major tragedy in the district.

Police and CTD vowed to intensify efforts against terrorist cells and keep the region safe. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more facilitators and disrupt planned attacks.