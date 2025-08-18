Maryam Nawaz to bring Japan’s waste tech to Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the adoption of modern Japanese technology for sewage and waste treatment in Punjab. She made the announcement during her visit to Japan’s largest wastewater treatment plant in Yokohama. The move aims to tackle Punjab’s growing sanitation challenges and improve public health.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s official engagements in Japan will begin today, August 18. She is on a 5-day visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese government. The Chief Minister will spend a busy day in the renowned Japanese city of Yokohama.… pic.twitter.com/fe6f7r583j — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 18, 2025

Punjab generates millions of tonnes of solid waste yearly, but only a small portion of sewage is treated. Poor sanitation causes floods, waterborne diseases, and outbreaks like cholera and dengue. CM Maryam believes that Japan’s cutting-edge methods can help Punjab address these issues effectively.

“وزیراعلی پنجاب مریم نوازشریف کا جاپان کے سب سے بڑے ویسٹ واٹر ٹریٹمنٹ پلانٹ کا دورہ” ⭕: پنجاب میں ویسٹ ٹریٹمنٹ کے لئے جدید جاپانی ٹیکنالوجی استعمال میں لانے کا فیصلہ ⭕: جاپان کی جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور طریقے پنجاب میں سیوریج اور ویسٹ مینجمنٹ کے لئے استعمال میں لائے جائیں گے ⭕:… pic.twitter.com/LYTMNbmifR — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 18, 2025

During her visit, Maryam inspected several advanced waste treatment plants in Yokohama and learned about their automated garbage collection and disposal systems. Yokohama treats 1.5 million liters of wastewater daily and generates energy from waste, which powers local heating systems. This model combines environmental protection with urban development.

“وزیراعلی مریم نواز کا جاپان کے تجارتی، معاشی اور ثقافتی مرکز ‘یوکو ہاما’ (Yokohama) شہر کا دورہ ” ♦وزیر اعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف کا ماحولیاتی آلودگی کے خاتمے اور شہروں کی جدید خطوط پر تعمیر وترقی کے لیے جاپان کے تجربات سے سیکھنے کا فیصلہ ♦یوکوہاما اور صوبہ پنجاب میں ماحولیات اور… pic.twitter.com/euUG16JQfJ — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 18, 2025

The Chief Minister also participated in discussions at Yokohama’s Town Hall to improve Punjab’s infrastructure quality, including roads and buildings. Both regions agreed to enhance “city-to-city” cooperation across various sectors, reflecting a commitment to sustainable growth and shared progress.

Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is already a leader in environmental governance. The province recently launched Pakistan’s first Environmental Protection Force and introduced policies like banning single-use plastics to curb pollution and promote cleaner cities.