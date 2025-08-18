Trending:
Monday, August 18, 2025

Daily Times

Your right to know

Maryam Nawaz to bring Japan’s waste tech to Punjab

Published on: August 18, 2025 5:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the adoption of modern Japanese technology for sewage and waste treatment in Punjab. She made the announcement during her visit to Japan’s largest wastewater treatment plant in Yokohama. The move aims to tackle Punjab’s growing sanitation challenges and improve public health.

Punjab generates millions of tonnes of solid waste yearly, but only a small portion of sewage is treated. Poor sanitation causes floods, waterborne diseases, and outbreaks like cholera and dengue. CM Maryam believes that Japan’s cutting-edge methods can help Punjab address these issues effectively.

During her visit, Maryam inspected several advanced waste treatment plants in Yokohama and learned about their automated garbage collection and disposal systems. Yokohama treats 1.5 million liters of wastewater daily and generates energy from waste, which powers local heating systems. This model combines environmental protection with urban development.

The Chief Minister also participated in discussions at Yokohama’s Town Hall to improve Punjab’s infrastructure quality, including roads and buildings. Both regions agreed to enhance “city-to-city” cooperation across various sectors, reflecting a commitment to sustainable growth and shared progress.

Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is already a leader in environmental governance. The province recently launched Pakistan’s first Environmental Protection Force and introduced policies like banning single-use plastics to curb pollution and promote cleaner cities.

Submit a Comment