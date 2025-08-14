Google celebrates Pakistan’s freedom day

Google updated its homepage doodle on August 14 to honor Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. The doodle features Pakistan’s green and white flag flying high in the sky. The word “Google” appears subtly behind the flag, symbolizing the occasion. This special design highlights Pakistan’s national pride and heritage.

Pakistan’s Independence Day marks the country’s freedom in 1947. It is a national holiday celebrated across Pakistan with great enthusiasm. Each year, Google marks this important day with a unique doodle to engage global audiences and celebrate cultural diversity.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony took place at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the event by unfurling the national flag. Festivities and patriotic events are happening nationwide to honor the country’s independence.

Google frequently changes its homepage doodle to highlight international events, notable figures, and cultural milestones. These doodles help raise awareness and educate people worldwide about important global occasions. Pakistan’s Independence Day has been celebrated this way by Google in previous years as well.

As Pakistanis celebrate their freedom with pride, Google’s doodle adds a modern, global touch to the festivities. It connects millions of internet users to Pakistan’s rich history and vibrant culture on this special day.