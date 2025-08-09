New WhatsApp layout lets you share more

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users share multiple photos in a single status update using a layout tool. The feature allows up to six images to appear together in one frame, similar to a collage. WhatsApp started testing this option in February 2025, and now it is available to all users worldwide. This update gives people a creative way to share more content at once without uploading each image separately.

When users post a status, they now see a “Layout” option along with existing tools like music, text, and video. By selecting “Layout,” users can pick multiple photos and arrange them in different frames. They can even use one image in all frames if they prefer. The final result appears as one single story in a poster-like format. This improves both presentation and viewing experience.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows six photos in one layout. However, future updates may increase this limit based on user demand. There is also a chance that video content will be supported in the layout tool later. WhatsApp has not officially confirmed this yet, but the feature is still evolving.

The photos shared using this new layout appear smaller but more organized in a clean design. This offers users a better way to share photo stories without cluttering their status. Layouts work well for events, trips, or quick updates that include multiple images.

Overall, this feature adds another layer to WhatsApp’s growing creative toolkit. It also helps users stand out in a sea of regular status updates. The layout tool is now available across Android and iOS devices, and users are encouraged to try it for a more stylish storytelling experience.