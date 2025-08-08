OpenAI unveils GPT-5 with smarter AI and coding boost

OpenAI announced the launch of its new GPT-5 artificial intelligence model on Thursday, promising improved performance and wider access for all ChatGPT users. The company aims to showcase major advances that justify continued investment in AI technology.

GPT-5 will be available to all 700 million ChatGPT users worldwide. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted the model’s ability to act like a PhD-level expert, excelling in software development, writing, health advice, and financial analysis.

One of GPT-5’s standout features is “vibe coding,” where it generates full working programs from simple text prompts. Early reviews praise its coding skills and strong performance in science and math, although some say the upgrade feels more gradual than past jumps.

Altman also introduced “test-time compute,” a new technology that applies extra processing power to solve tougher questions. This feature will be publicly accessible for the first time, helping GPT-5 handle complex reasoning tasks better than before.

Despite these improvements, Altman admitted that GPT-5 cannot yet learn on its own, a key step toward human-level adaptability. Meanwhile, OpenAI faces challenges with data shortages and the complexity of training ever-larger models.

The company is planning to increase its global AI infrastructure to meet rising demand. OpenAI also discussed a potential \$500 billion valuation and noted fierce competition for top AI talent, with signing bonuses reaching up to \$100 million.