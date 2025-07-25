Punjab approves Rs7 billion boost for orange line

LAHORE – The Punjab government has released a Rs7 billion subsidy for the Orange Line Metro Train to keep fares affordable despite rising energy and operational costs. This decision highlights the government’s ongoing support for sustainable urban transport.

According to the Punjab Finance Department, the subsidy has been officially allocated for the fiscal year 2025–26. The move aims to ease financial pressure on the metro system caused by inflation and economic uncertainty.

Importantly, the government wants to ensure that people from low and middle-income groups in Lahore continue to access affordable and reliable transport. The Orange Line has become a lifeline for thousands of daily commuters in the city.

Officials also linked this subsidy to Punjab’s broader vision of promoting eco-friendly and inclusive urban development. By supporting mass transit, the government hopes to reduce road congestion, improve air quality, and connect more people to economic opportunities.

The Orange Line project, developed with significant foreign investment and loans, requires ongoing subsidies to function smoothly. Its high construction and maintenance costs make continued government support essential.

Additionally, the Punjab government has released Rs20 billion for the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ housing scheme. The Finance Department has made all related budget details available online to ensure transparency and public access.