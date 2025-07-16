Every two months: PM Shehbaz demands ministry accountability

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has introduced a new accountability measure, stating that every two months, the performance of all government ministries will be thoroughly reviewed. He promised that ministries showing strong results will receive praise, while those with weaknesses will be urged to improve, and if necessary, face disciplinary actions. He made it clear that no one will be allowed to spread false impressions or misinformation within the government or to the public.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting, Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the entire nation, the chief ministers of all four provinces, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Mehmood on the peaceful and orderly conduct of Muharram processions and gatherings. He credited the coordination among federal, provincial, and Azad Kashmir authorities for maintaining national unity, harmony, and security during these sensitive days.

The Prime Minister also addressed the recent devastating floods across Pakistan, particularly a tragic incident in Swat where many lives were lost. He expressed condolences and urged all government agencies to learn from this calamity and prepare better for future emergencies. He praised the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its active role in handling the crisis and delivering timely instructions to provinces.

On the economic front, Shahbaz Sharif highlighted the Pakistan Stock Exchange reaching record-high levels, a clear sign of investor confidence and positive market sentiment. He emphasized the government’s collective commitment to fostering economic growth and development across the country.

Firm and clear, the Prime Minister warned against allowing anyone to create false narratives or spread misinformation that could damage government credibility. He stressed that only performance and dedication to serving the nation will be valued. He also applauded Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal for successfully increasing the annual development program budget beyond Rs10 trillion, calling it a major achievement reflecting the government’s focus on progress and infrastructure.