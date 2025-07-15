Sectarian chaos in Suwayda: 99 dead as Syrian army moves in

The Syrian army has taken full control of the southern city of Suwayda, which is home to a majority of the country’s Druze population, after two days of violent unrest. The deployment came following a ceasefire agreement reached with the approval of Druze community leaders, aimed at curbing further bloodshed and restoring order.

Syria’s Defense Minister announced the truce late Sunday night. However, sporadic clashes continued in the rural outskirts of the city, leading to the deployment of additional troops and armored vehicles. In response to the ongoing tension, the Defense and Interior Ministries have imposed a strict curfew and urged residents to remain indoors to avoid danger.

The riots began after an incident of armed robbery escalated into ethnic clashes between local Druze militias and Bedouin tribes. What started as a localized dispute quickly turned into widespread unrest. So far, at least 99 people have been killed, including two children and a woman. Most of the casualties belong to the Druze community, highlighting the sectarian nature of the violence.

At the same time, Syrian state media has accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes in Suwayda, claiming that Israeli forces are targeting Syrian military positions and weapon stockpiles. Israeli officials, including the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, reportedly authorized such strikes to deter the Syrian government from harming the Druze community. Israel also stated it is working to turn the Syrian-Israeli border region into a demilitarized zone for security purposes.

With tensions still high and fears of further escalation looming, the situation in Suwayda remains fragile. Analysts warn that unless political dialogue resumes and community grievances are addressed, sectarian violence could reignite, posing a broader threat to Syria’s already fragile stability.