West Indies humiliated for 27 runs by ruthless Australia

In a shocking turn of events, the West Indies cricket team was bowled out for just 27 runs in a single innings against Australia at Kingston. This score marks the second lowest team total in Test cricket history over the last 70 years.

The match, played as the third and final Test of the series in Jamaica, saw West Indies chasing a modest target of 204 runs. However, their entire batting lineup collapsed under pressure on the third day, ending the innings quickly and dramatically.

Australia sealed the series with a clean 3-0 sweep after this commanding win. Remarkably, seven West Indies players were dismissed without scoring in the fourth innings, including four who were out on the very first ball — a rare feat known as the “golden duck.”

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the star performer, taking six wickets for just nine runs. This outstanding performance not only made his 100th Test memorable but also helped him surpass the 400-wicket milestone in Test cricket, joining an elite group of bowlers.

Before this match, South Africa had been bowled out twice for 30 runs, holding the previous record for some of the lowest totals. Now, West Indies’ 27 runs stand as the second lowest in Test cricket, raising serious questions about their batting lineup and strategy.