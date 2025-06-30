Netanyahu hints at hostage deal as Gaza death toll rises

GAZA CITY – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recent war with Iran has opened new opportunities to rescue hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. His statement has sparked hopes of a possible ceasefire, as international pressure mounts to end the conflict.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s “victory” over Iran in the 12-day war could help resolve the hostage crisis. He added that Israel still plans to defeat Hamas and solve the Gaza issue, but believes both goals can be achieved. His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s call for a Gaza deal and the return of hostages.

Meanwhile, heavy Israeli airstrikes continued across Gaza on Sunday. Civil defence sources reported that 34 people were killed in different areas, including at least four children. A drone strike on a tent camp near Khan Yunis also killed five people, sparking grief among displaced families. Witnesses described scenes of panic, screams, and chaos following the attacks.

In Gaza City’s Zeitun district, an early morning airstrike destroyed a home, killing two children. A relative of the victims said the house was bombed without warning. “We sleep without knowing if we will wake up,” he told AFP, describing the attack as a “horrific crime.”

The Israeli military confirmed the death of a 20-year-old soldier during combat in northern Gaza. It also issued new evacuation orders for parts of Gaza City, warning that operations in those areas would intensify. Footage showed families fleeing with belongings loaded on carts as smoke rose from the city.

Human rights groups and UN officials have criticized the growing civilian death toll, particularly near food aid distribution sites. In Rafah, Israeli gunfire reportedly killed four people near a centre handing out supplies. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 56,500 people—mostly civilians—have been killed since Israel launched its response to Hamas’s October 7 attack, which claimed 1,219 Israeli lives.