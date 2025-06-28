Pakistan Army deployed nationwide to secure Muharram observances amid threat alerts

LAHORE – The Pakistan Army has been deployed across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram, following rising threat alerts. The Ministry of Interior announced this move after the federal cabinet approved a summary submitted by the ministry.

Troops will be stationed in all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and the federal capital, Islamabad. The deployment responds to requests from provincial governments and administrative bodies seeking extra protection in sensitive areas during Muharram.

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army will assist civil authorities by conducting joint patrols and surveillance with local police and Rangers. This collaboration aims to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the religious observances.

Additionally, surveillance efforts will increase in high-risk cities and districts. Authorities plan to strengthen CCTV monitoring and are considering temporary internet shutdowns in areas with a history of sectarian tensions.

The Interior Ministry urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately to the relevant authorities. This proactive approach seeks to safeguard communities and ensure a peaceful Muharram across the country.

Security officials remain on high alert, focusing on coordination between military and civil forces to protect public safety during this sensitive period.