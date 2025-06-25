Monsoon rains expected to intensify in Punjab, rain forecast for Karachi on friday

LAHORE/KARACHI – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that Punjab is likely to experience 25% more rainfall than usual during this year’s monsoon season. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Karachi on Friday.

Monsoon rains officially began on June 25 and will continue through September, offering much-needed relief from the summer heat and helping to refill water reservoirs. The first monsoon spell in Punjab has already started and is expected to last until July 1, bringing thunderstorms and strong winds across several districts.

According to PDMA, cities including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali are also expected to witness showers. In South Punjab, rain is forecast between June 26–28 in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain on high alert. He also confirmed that Rescue 1122, WASA, and other departments have been mobilized. The PDMA chief urged citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel. Tourists have been advised to plan trips based on updated weather conditions, especially in landslide-prone areas like Murree and Galiyat.

In Karachi, the PMD issued a three-day weather forecast, predicting partly cloudy and humid conditions on Wednesday with temperatures reaching up to 36°C. Light showers are expected on Thursday, while Friday could bring thunderstorms and rain in various areas, with temperatures ranging between 35–37°C and high humidity levels.

The Meteorological Department added that monsoon winds have already entered the upper and central regions of Pakistan and are gaining strength. Western winds are also moving toward the country’s northern areas and are expected to become more active by Thursday, potentially triggering dusty winds and thunderstorms in parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tharparkar.

As the monsoon system intensifies, citizens across the country are urged to stay informed and take precautions against extreme weather. Emergency helpline 1129 remains active for assistance during any critical situations.