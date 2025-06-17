Maryam Nawaz undergoes MRI scan at Mayo hospital for shoulder pain

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on Tuesday after experiencing pain in her right shoulder, hospital sources confirmed. She was accompanied by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during the visit.

According to medical officials, the chief minister underwent an MRI scan to investigate possible causes behind her discomfort. Doctors suspected symptoms of a frozen shoulder, which led to the decision for further examination.

The MRI results, however, brought relief as the scan confirmed that there was no serious issue. Hospital staff stated that Maryam Nawaz’s condition appeared manageable and did not require intensive medical intervention.

Following the scan, she left the hospital’s surgical tower without needing to be admitted for further treatment. Officials noted that the visit remained brief and focused solely on the diagnostic procedure.

The chief minister’s health update quickly drew public interest, especially as she continues her active schedule as Punjab’s top official. Despite the minor health concern, she is expected to resume her duties without delay.

This visit also highlights the importance of prompt medical evaluation, especially for public figures with demanding responsibilities. Maryam Nawaz’s medical team assured that preventive care and rest will aid her swift recovery.