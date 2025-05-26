Violence erupts in Moro protest: armed miscreants attack police and set minister’s house on fire

SINDH – Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed that armed miscreants infiltrated the recent protest in Moro, carrying explosives and attacking police and public property. He stated that these individuals set fire to the provincial interior minister’s house and opened fire on police personnel, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries.

During a press conference in Karachi, Memon said that the protest on May 20 was organized by the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), led by Shafi Burfat, who currently lives abroad. He added that this group has been linked to train bombings and attacks on foreigners in the past.

He further claimed that the protest included non-local and armed individuals, some of whom carried batons and modern weapons. Despite police efforts to peacefully disperse the protest, the miscreants launched violent attacks, injuring multiple officers. Memon clarified that police did not use force or baton-charge against the protesters.

The violence left eight people injured, and two were reportedly killed by bullets fired by protesters themselves. Memon emphasized that misinformation was spread about police not handing over the bodies, whereas it was the protesters who refused to receive them until their demands were met.

Additionally, video footage presented during the press conference showed masked individuals setting vehicles and the residence of Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on fire using chemical substances. Memon pointed out that the chemicals used were so powerful they set concrete walls ablaze—something rarely seen.

The protest, initially sparked by opposition to canal construction in Sindh, took a violent turn in Moro, where more than a dozen people—including a DSP and six policemen—were injured. Protesters also attacked oil tankers and targeted trailers on Moro Bypass Road, raising serious concerns about the growing threat of organized violence during public demonstrations.