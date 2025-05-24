Sindh government clarifies causes behind 4 COVID-19 related deaths in Karachi

The Sindh government has issued a detailed clarification regarding the recent four deaths in Karachi linked to COVID-19. Miran Yusuf, Media Coordinator for Sindh Health Department, stated that these deaths were not caused solely by COVID-19. All four patients were elderly, over 60 years old, and were suffering from other serious pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease.

Yusuf explained that all patients were receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and were under close medical supervision. She emphasized that it would be incorrect and misleading to say COVID-19 was the only cause of death. She added that globally, including Pakistan, COVID-19 is now considered more of a manageable viral infection, and labeling deaths solely due to COVID can cause unnecessary fear and panic. The media was urged to avoid sensational headlines that may create panic among the public.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department had officially confirmed the deaths of four COVID-19 patients in Karachi, sparking public concern. Infectious disease expert Dr. Faisal Mahmood noted that COVID-19 cases have risen significantly in the last two to three weeks, especially due to the new Omicron sub-variants.

Dr. Faisal urged the public to take preventive measures seriously, especially wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. He mentioned that the symptoms seen remain similar to past COVID waves, including cough, cold, fever, and body aches, stressing that early care is important.

The Sindh government’s statement highlights that these deaths were due to a combination of COVID-19 and underlying health issues, emphasizing the need for responsible reporting to prevent unnecessary fear and misinformation among the public.