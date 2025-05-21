PTI pushes for early hearing of Imran, Bushra bibi’s sentence suspension in £190 million case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are intensifying efforts to have the sentence suspension appeals of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, heard in the £190 million corruption case. The case has yet to be scheduled for a hearing, causing significant frustration within the party. The delay has led PTI officials to demand urgent action from the judiciary.

To expedite the process, senior PTI figures, including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and former senior lawyer Latif Khosa, visited the chamber of the Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court. They urged for the case to be heard as soon as possible, hoping to avoid further delays that could harm the party’s legal standing. Other PTI leaders also rallied outside the court to show their support and push for the case to be listed without further postponement.

Along with the suspension of sentences for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, PTI is calling for the immediate release of all political prisoners, highlighting the injustice they claim is being done to their leaders. PTI leaders maintain that the case against them is politically motivated and part of a larger attempt to weaken opposition voices in the country.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court’s Registrar Office stated that there was no likelihood of the case being heard before 2025. This announcement has sparked concerns among PTI members and supporters, who view the delays as part of a wider political strategy to prevent the leadership from regaining their position.

PTI is now under increasing pressure, with multiple legal challenges looming over its leaders. The party continues to call for swift justice and demands a resolution to the case that they believe will restore fairness and balance in the country’s political landscape.