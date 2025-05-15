NADRA’s digital revolution: Birth and death registration system goes online

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), under the government’s ‘Udaan Pakistan’ program, has begun working with provincial governments to introduce a digital system for birth and death registration in hospitals and health centers across the country. This initiative aims to promote electronic and digital solutions.

NADRA is modernizing the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system as part of the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework. The new digital tools in hospitals and health centers will allow direct and accurate collection of vital event information, such as births and deaths, enabling real-time, accurate, and complete registration in the citizens’ database.

The implementation of this system is expected to strengthen the national database and also play a vital role in driving economic activities through technological integration under the ‘Udaan Pakistan’ program. The data collected will help in the development of digital identities and contribute to the growth of the digital economy.

Supported by the World Bank and in collaboration with various national institutions, NADRA is also working on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). This initiative aims to further advance Pakistan’s digital economy. Moreover, agreements between provincial governments and NADRA are continuing, with plans to provide the digital registration system across hospitals in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other parts of the country.

Recently, a ceremony was held in Karachi, where provincial ministers and NADRA representatives signed agreements to implement the digital registration system. Similar agreements were signed in Quetta, and more are expected in the coming days with other provinces, as well as with the governments of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.