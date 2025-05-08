British council cancels thursday exams in Lahore amid rising tensions

The British Council has announced the cancellation of all afternoon exams scheduled for Thursday in Lahore, including GCE, IGCSE, IELTS, and University of London assessments. The decision comes in response to escalating tensions in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all candidates.

A statement from the British Council confirmed that the cancellation was made in coordination with relevant examination boards. The Council emphasized the importance of prioritizing candidates’ safety amid the ongoing situation. As a result, students and parents are urged to rely on official British Council platforms for any updates.

The Council has advised candidates to stay in touch with their schools for further instructions regarding the affected exams. Private candidates can contact the British Council’s Customer Services centre for assistance and guidance on how to proceed.

Although the statement did not mention rescheduling details, it assured candidates that all future updates would be communicated through official channels. This cancellation follows heightened security concerns after India launched unprovoked missile strikes in Pakistan on Wednesday, adding to the ongoing tensions.

As tensions continue, authorities in Pakistan have heightened security across the country. Additionally, several flights have been suspended intermittently, further affecting daily operations. Students and their families are urged to remain vigilant and seek official updates regarding the situation.

The British Council’s decision to cancel the exams underscores the increasing impact of geopolitical issues on everyday activities, especially education.