CM Maryam launches ‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ e-portal to aid the homeless

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the ‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ e-portal, offering free plots to the homeless. The digital launch marks a major step in providing affordable housing across Punjab. Each day, 300 homes are now being built under this initiative, showing the government’s strong commitment to sheltering vulnerable citizens.

Maryam Nawaz pressed the digital button to launch the portal, which will offer 2,000 free plots in 23 housing schemes across 19 districts. The plots, measuring three marlas each, will be allotted through a lottery system. The winners can also apply for home construction loans, easing their path to ownership.

In the first phase, plots will be given in Jhelum, Pattoki, Mamo Kanjan, Lodhran, and Renala Khurd. Maryam said this project is close to her heart, and that 34,000 homes are being built in just six months, with 2,000 already completed. She stressed that many families in Punjab have neither land nor money, making this program life-changing.

Housing Minister Bilal Yasin added that 33,500 people will receive Rs36 billion in loans under this scheme. The initiative combines land, housing, and financial support—empowering thousands to build secure, dignified futures.