GTA VI launch delayed until may 2026, Rockstar says more time needed for quality

The much-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been officially delayed until May 2026, Rockstar Games announced on Friday. The game, initially expected to launch in late 2025, has faced a several-month postponement to ensure it meets the studio’s high standards. The delay led to a dip in shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company.

Rockstar confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “We’re very sorry this is later than expected, but we need this extra time to deliver the quality you deserve.” The announcement comes nearly a year after the record-breaking release of the game’s first trailer in December 2023, which introduced fans to the Vice City-inspired setting and a female protagonist for the first time in franchise history.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick backed the delay, emphasizing the studio’s commitment to excellence. “We appreciate the global anticipation for GTA VI, but delivering a top-tier experience is our top priority,” he said.

Fans were particularly drawn to the trailer’s lead characters, Lucia and her partner, believed to mirror a modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde.” While anticipation remains high, the franchise continues to face criticism for its violent content — criticism that Take-Two has long dismissed as unfounded.