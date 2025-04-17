CM announces historic Rs15bn relief package for wheat farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a landmark relief package worth Rs 15 billion for wheat farmers, an unprecedented initiative in the history of the province.

The historic package aims to directly benefit 550,000 wheat farmers across Punjab under the newly established Wheat Support Fund, with financial assistance being provided through the Kisan Card.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, the CM, in a move aimed at easing the burden on the agricultural community, announced a complete exemption from irrigation and fixed taxes for wheat farmers during the current year.

To protect wheat stocks from climate-related risks and market volatility, the package includes free storage facilities under the Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system for up to four months. Under this system, farmers storing wheat will receive electronic receipts that can be presented to banks within 24 hours to secure loans of up to 70 percent of the total value of their stored produce.

As part of the package, the Punjab government has also committed to paying the markup on loans up to Rs 100 billion secured by flour mills and green license holders for wheat procurement from the Bank of Punjab. The provincial cabinet will be approached for immediate approval to make wheat procurement mandatory for these stakeholders. Furthermore, wheat storage of at least 25 percent of total capacity has been made compulsory for license holders.

The chief minister also directed that the ban on wheat and flour transportation across provincial and district borders be lifted immediately, facilitating smoother market access and supply chain efficiency. To strengthen long-term storage infrastructure, the Bank of Punjab will offer financing to the private sector for the construction and renovation of warehouses, with the Punjab government covering markup costs up to Rs 5 billion.

Moreover, the provincial government will formally approach the federal government to allow the export of wheat and wheat-based products, providing further avenues for market expansion.

The CM said, “Our farmers are our strength. We will not allow them to suffer losses. Any farmer who has cultivated wheat will be fully compensated. We stand by our farmers, and will always stand by them.”

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the creation of Pakistan’s first-ever and unique Environment Protection Force, here on Wednesday.

She attended the first passing-out parade of the Environment Protection Force, and launched the Environmental Approval Management System (EAMS) and Emission Testing System (ETS) for vehicles. After going through checking under the Emission Test System, the CM also got affixed the first ETS sticker to her vehicle. She also hoisted the flag of the Environment Protection Authority.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb brief the CM on the objectives and structure of the Environment Protection Force, emphasising the importance of the initiatives in combating environmental challenges through innovation and technology.

The Environment Protection Force comprises multiple specialized units, each designed to tackle specific environmental threats. An electric bike squad will serve as an eco-friendly response team for rapid deployment in urban areas. The Green Squad will focus on anti-plastic drives, dust suppression, and dengue control, while the Blue Squad is tasked with protecting water bodies. The Black Squad will monitor vehicle emissions and control toxic fumes.

In industrial zones and healthcare facilities, the Red Squad will ensure the safe handling and disposal of hazardous substances. Meanwhile, the Hawk Eye Squad-equipped with 360-degree surveillance vehicles and 11 advanced thermal drones-will provide round-the-clock monitoring, including night-time environmental surveillance. The Urban Patrolling and Vigilance Squad will target environmental hazards in densely populated areas.

A dedicated Brick Kiln Squad, operating on eight specially equipped double-cabin vehicles, will monitor emissions from brick kilns. The Anti-Plastic and Dust Squad will work to eliminate plastic waste and control air pollution from dust. In addition, the Point Source Pollution Monitoring Squad will identify and monitor major sources of environmental pollutants.

Air quality will be rigorously tracked using a Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Station, ensuring real-time assessment and data-driven response to pollution levels in various districts.

Following the formal proceedings, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the young recruits of the Environment Protection Force, appreciating their enthusiasm and encouraging them to serve with dedication as the vanguard of Pakistan’s green future.