PIA plane lands safely despite losing a wheel

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Lahore landed safely despite missing one of its rear wheels. The issue was discovered during an inspection after the plane arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Surprisingly, the missing wheel has not been found at either Karachi or Lahore airports, raising concerns about how the incident occurred.

Sources confirmed that the tire was intact when the plane took off from Karachi. The aircraft made a normal landing in Lahore and taxied without any issues. Later, a part of the wheel shaft was found at Karachi airport after Lahore’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) alerted authorities. Investigators suspect an external object on the runway might have caused the wheel to detach.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA’s Flight Safety Department have launched a detailed investigation. Initial observations suggest that a runway fault or external impact may have been responsible. However, PIA assured that the aircraft’s design prevented any safety risks during landing.

A PIA investigation team has been sent to Lahore, while aviation safety officials continue their probe. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause and ensure flight safety. The final report is expected to provide clarity on the unusual incident.