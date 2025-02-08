Ambassador Movlamov stresses for increasing CARS, regional Cooperation

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov has stressed the need for increasing Central Asian States (CARs) and Pakistan regional Cooperation through has huge potential to further develop regional cooperation.

“I would like to emphasize that with the personal contributions and attentions of the leaders of regional countries, with the continuous efforts and assistance of diplomats, we will further enhance Regional Cooperation via dialogue, bringing more understanding, exploring pathways to effectively implement the huge cooperation potential of the regional countries and peoples,” he said.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov said this while addressing the “Central Asia- Pakistan- Azerbaijan Ambassadorial Dialogue of 2025 on Regional Connectivity,” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

“We will create a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow for our people and make tireless efforts to meet the dreams of the people of regional countries.”

As we can see from the Concept note provided to us by the IRS, the first pillar of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia is Enhancing Political and Diplomatic Ties” and this topic is important also for all Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

He said that taking advantage of this opportunity, I would like to recall the philosophy of new international relations “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, declared by the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

He said that today our common and important task for our joint future should be the timely and effective integration of the countries of the region, using existing geopolitical advantages for strengthening political and economic ties, formation of new transport and transit corridors and energy routes.

Turkmenistan considers the development of cooperation in the transport and energy sectors as one of the most important priorities of its foreign policy and it is not only on regional but on global dimensions also, he said.

The Ambassador said that Turkmenistan works closely with the United Nations and regularly makes constructive proposals to promote peace, energy, transport, and environmental safety from the UN’s high rostrum.

Turkmenistan initiated the resolutions of the UN General Assembly “On reliable and stable energy transit and its role in achieving sustainable development” he said.

He said that on the development of multi-model modes of transport to achieve sustainable development goals”, as well as a number of high-level multilateral dialogues in the fields of energy, transport, ecology, and environmental protection.

Talking about the practical implementation of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and initiatives, he shared several major infrastructure projects that have been launched in recent years by Turkmenistan.

He said that in January 2021 the railway section between the Aqina-Andkhoi stations of Afghanistan was inaugurated and the Commissioning of the 500 kV power transmission line along the Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route was also initiated.

He said that international fibre-optic communication lines and transit flows on routes Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) and Aqina (Afghanistan) and Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) – Torghundi (Afghanistan) were also installed.

In September 2024, the Serhetabat-Herat section, of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan- India Transnational Gas Pipeline (TAPI) was also launched.

He said that Turkmenistan pays special attention to enhancing transport and transit communication along East-West and North-South lines.

He said the construction of these major infrastructure projects like the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, as well as TAP, power transmission line and fibre-optic line along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route and roads and railway connections from Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries to Pakistan with the participation of regional states opens up great prospects for cooperation, attracting major foreign investments, solving many important social problems.

The envoy said that the prospect of these projects for Pakistan is simply huge, as supplied natural gas, clean electricity, and fibre-optic communication lines will boost the growth of industry and other sectors of the national economy in Pakistan.

In addition to providing clean natural gas and electricity, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the environment, the commissioning of the above facilities will create tens of thousands of additional jobs in Pakistan and will improve the well-being of people, he said.

“We all know, the creation of jobs is very important for countries like Pakistan with nearly two-thirds of its 245 million population under the age of 30.”

He said that one of the significant tasks for us all is to cooperate and explore the existing potential for expanding and increasing trade turnover between our countries and the important role in this belongs to the business communities of our countries.

Therefore,” I suggested paying more attention to holding exhibitions and business forums in Turkmenistan, neighbouring countries, and Pakistan.”

He said these will provide a unique opportunity for the business communities of our countries to connect and collaborate for mutual benefit and business people need to have a friendly and peaceful environment.

Based on this, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, major countries initiated the General Assembly’s resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025”, which was adopted unanimously with the co-sponsorship of 86 states, including Pakistan.

Turkmenistan considers the UNGA decision to declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust as a global-scale event and a genuine opportunity for a qualitative transition to a new stage in international relations, he said.