How to apply for the 10-Year UAE Golden Visa for content creators & influencers

 

The UAE is now offering a 10-year “Golden Visa” to content creators, allowing them to live and work in the country without the need for long-term residency permits. This initiative aims to attract a diverse range of talent, including social media influencers, digital creators, podcasters, and visual artists.

Eligibility Criteria

The Golden Visa is open to individuals who have made a significant impact in the creative field, whether as influencers, filmmakers, photographers, writers, or other content creators. To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

  • A proven record of producing impactful content or creative work.
  • Recognition or awards for your contributions in the content space.
  • Strong potential to add value to and contribute to the UAE’s creative community.
  • Demonstrated consistent growth and engagement with your content.

How to Apply

To apply for the Golden Visa, content creators must follow these steps through the Creators HQ website:

  1. Apply: Complete the application form on the Creators HQ website.
  2. Nomination Email: If approved, you will receive an email confirming your eligibility for the Golden Visa.
  3. Medical Test: Visit Smart Salem Index Towers to undergo the required medical examination. Bring the following documents:
    • Original Passport
    • Emirates ID (if applicable)
    • Personal Photo with a white background
  4. Print Golden Visa: Proceed to the Services 1 Centre to finalize and print your Golden Visa. Make sure to cancel any existing visa before completing this step.
  5. Issue Emirates ID: Collect your Emirates ID from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.

For any updates on your application status, reach out to: goldenvisa@creatorshq.com.

