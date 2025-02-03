How to apply for the 10-Year UAE Golden Visa for content creators & influencers

The UAE is now offering a 10-year “Golden Visa” to content creators, allowing them to live and work in the country without the need for long-term residency permits. This initiative aims to attract a diverse range of talent, including social media influencers, digital creators, podcasters, and visual artists.

Eligibility Criteria

The Golden Visa is open to individuals who have made a significant impact in the creative field, whether as influencers, filmmakers, photographers, writers, or other content creators. To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

A proven record of producing impactful content or creative work.

Recognition or awards for your contributions in the content space.

Strong potential to add value to and contribute to the UAE’s creative community.

Demonstrated consistent growth and engagement with your content.

How to Apply

To apply for the Golden Visa, content creators must follow these steps through the Creators HQ website:

Apply: Complete the application form on the Creators HQ website. Nomination Email: If approved, you will receive an email confirming your eligibility for the Golden Visa. Medical Test: Visit Smart Salem Index Towers to undergo the required medical examination. Bring the following documents: Original Passport

Emirates ID (if applicable)

Personal Photo with a white background Print Golden Visa: Proceed to the Services 1 Centre to finalize and print your Golden Visa. Make sure to cancel any existing visa before completing this step. Issue Emirates ID: Collect your Emirates ID from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.

For any updates on your application status, reach out to: goldenvisa@creatorshq.com.