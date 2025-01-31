American woman Onijah Andrew Robinson to hold press conference today

US Citizen Onijah Andrew Robinson to Hold Press Conference in Karachi: Onijah Andrew Robinson, a 33-year-old US citizen and mother of two, will address a press conference in Karachi today, as announced by the spokesperson of the welfare organization where she is currently staying. Robinson traveled from the US to Pakistan after falling in love with 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, a resident of Garden West. However, upon her arrival, Memon rejected her marriage proposal and disappeared.

On Wednesday, Pakistani authorities attempted to deport her after her visa expired, but she refused to leave the country. Police subsequently relocated her to the Chhipa head office in the Lines Area, near the Shara-e-Faisal FTC flyover. Chhipa officials confirmed that Robinson has been provided with a separate room and free meals.

According to Chhipa Foundation spokesperson Shahid Chaudhry, Robinson will hold the press conference today alongside Chhipa Foundation Head Ramazan Chhipa, where she will share the details of her love story and the subsequent betrayal.

Robinson, a New York resident, came to Karachi after connecting with Memon through social media. After his disappearance, she initially survived on the funds she brought with her but has now run out of resources.