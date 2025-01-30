Reality of CPEC Propaganda

It is very easy to rain on someone else’s parade while sitting miles away. The recent article published in Guardian, “What Went Wrong with Pakistan’s Dubai?” does just that; painting a distorted picture of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an economic burden.

Given how the propaganda is making waves in all directions, becoming easy fodder for those with nefarious agendas, it is essential to address the mischaracterization of the CPEC as an economic burden.

The criticism articulated in the article represents a one-sided narrative, driven more by biases than by well-researched, factual evidence. This becomes particularly evident when we consider the Chinese Embassy’s response, labelling the statements in the article as fabricated, including erroneous remarks attributed to a Chinese diplomat. Such a breach of journalistic ethics, compounded by the dissemination of unverified misinformation, not only undermines the integrity of the publication but also threatens the constructive dialogue vital to the Pakistan-China relationship.

Negative narratives surrounding CPEC are often fueled by detractors aiming to disrupt a partnership that is, in reality, mutually beneficial. For instance, China has consistently been a steadfast supporter of Gwadar Port and the socio-economic uplift of Balochistan. Recent contributions, such as $100,000 in emergency relief funds for disaster management in March 2024, underscore this commitment.

Moreover, China has actively worked to improve energy access in Balochistan, delivering 10,000 solar lighting devices in May 2024, reflecting a targeted effort to address the region’s energy shortages. The completion and handover of significant infrastructure projects, including the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and a desalination plant in June 2024, further demonstrate China’s dedication to the well-being of Balochistan’s residents.

To foster better mutual understanding, China organised a media delegation from Balochistan to visit China in July 2024, creating avenues for enhanced collaboration. Additionally, the distribution of 20,000 health kits in August 2024 for public health improvement illustrates a focused approach to community welfare. The inauguration of the Gwadar International Airport in October 2024 serves as a pivotal milestone in developing essential infrastructure that benefits the region.

Cultural and educational ties are also being strengthened, as evidenced by the recognition of outstanding Pakistani CPEC staff and the introduction of “Chinese Ambassador Scholarships” for students at Balochistan universities. This initiative not only provides support for education but also fosters goodwill and a deeper understanding between the two nations.

It is crucial to highlight that CPEC projects are backed by a combination of concessional loans, preferential loans, and grants from the Chinese government. The long-term nature of debt repayment alleviates any immediate financial burdens on Pakistan.

Moreover, many energy sector projects are structured around the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, which transfers the financial risks to Chinese investors instead of the Pakistani government. We would do well to remember how, in the early phases of the CPEC, the energy sector was emphasized and prioritized as a crucial component to address Pakistan’s long-standing energy shortages, which have hindered its economic development for years. This focus on energy infrastructure has paved the way for not only immediate relief but also for sustainable economic growth in the future.

CPEC is far from an economic burden. What the government wishes to turn it into solely depends on its own policy choices. However, these misrepresentations, doing a disservice to the potential for mutual growth, cannot possibly help anyone in the room.

Instead of this biased propaganda, we need to prioritise informed discussion that accurately reflects the ground realities.

The writer is a freelance columnist.