Civil Defence takes firm action against illegal LPG, petrol sale points

Lahore’s Civil Defence department has intensified operations against the illegal sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and open petrol following directives from Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza and Civil Defence Officer Irfan Ali Malik.

In December alone, more than 150 FIRs were registered, and 200 shops were sealed during a citywide crackdown. Out of these, 95 FIRs targeted the unlawful sale of LPG, while 55 were filed against individuals involved in selling petrol without proper safety measures. Additionally, 186 actions were initiated against various violators.

The campaign, however, faced a tragic turn on Mominpura Road, where a sealed shop caught fire due to an electrical short circuit, causing severe burns to a 65-year-old man. Authorities have reported that inadequate safety measures at the shop were the primary reason for the fire.

In light of the incidents, the Civil Defence department has urged citizens to use safety-certified cylinders and follow precautionary measures. A robust public awareness campaign is underway to educate shop owners and the public about safety protocols to prevent such incidents.

“Negligence in safety standards will not be tolerated,” officials stated, reiterating their commitment to intensify operations against violators. Civil Defence has assured the public of its resolve to ensure the safety and security of citizens by continuing its crackdown and promoting awareness. The department also appealed to citizens to avoid careless practices and report safety violations to prevent future mishaps.