12 SHC additional judges sworn in

The newly-appointed 12 additional judges of the Sindh High Court took oath on Wednesday. Chief Justice Sindh Court, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, administered the oath to the new judges, including Justice Miran Muhammad Shah, Justice Tasneem Sultana, Justice Hassan Akbar, and Justice Abdul Hameed Bhurgari.

Others sworn in are Justice Jan Ali Junejo, Justice Ali Haider, Justice Muhammad Jafar Raza, Justice Khalid Hussain Shahani, Justice Riazat Ali Sehr, Justice Faiz-ul Hassan Shah, Justice Nisar Ahmed, and Justice Nisar Ahmed, and Justice Muhammad Usman Ali Hadi.

With the appointment of these 12 additional judges, the total number of judges in the Sindh High Court has now reached 40.