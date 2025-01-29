PECA Amendment Act 2025 Faces Legal Challenge in Lahore High Court

Lahore High Court is now the battleground for a major legal showdown as journalist Jafar Bin Yar has challenged the controversial PECA Amendment Act 2025, recently steamrolled through the National Assembly and Senate.

Filed on Wednesday through lawyer Nadeem Sarwar, the petition names the federal government, PTA, and other relevant parties as respondents, arguing that the law tramples fundamental rights, particularly freedom of speech.

A Blow to Free Speech?

The petition contends that the new PECA amendments, especially those targeting so-called “fake news”, pose a direct threat to free expression enshrined in the Constitution. It further slams the bill for being pushed through without consulting key stakeholders, including journalist organizations.

Demanding that the Lahore High Court strike down the law, the petition also urges an immediate suspension of all proceedings under PECA until a final verdict is reached.

The Most Controversial Provisions

Passed in the National Assembly on January 22, the PECA Amendment Act 2025 has triggered an outcry over its crackdown on online dissent.

One of the most alarming sections, Section 26(A), proposes up to three years in prison or a Rs2 million fine for those found guilty of spreading “false information” online with the intent to incite fear or insecurity.

Even more contentious is the establishment of a Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority—a government watchdog with sweeping powers to monitor, regulate, and even deregister social media platforms. This authority will have the right to order the removal of “illegal content” within 24 hours and take action against those who fail to comply.

Interestingly, while the authority will be chaired by officials from PTA and PEMRA, it will also include one journalist with at least 10 years of experience—a move critics see as a mere token gesture.

A Nation in Protest

The passage of the PECA Amendment Act has sparked nationwide protests, with journalists, civil rights activists, and opposition groups warning that the law could be weaponized to silence dissent and tighten state control over digital media.

Journalists have fiercely criticized the lack of transparency in drafting the bill and fear it could be used to muzzle independent reporting.

Adding fuel to the fire, the amendment introduces a Social Media Protection Tribunal, headed by a former High Court judge, raising concerns over government-leaning rulings that could suppress critical voices.

Despite the uproar, the Senate approved the bill on Sunday, pushing it closer to formal enforcement. But with a legal battle now unfolding in Lahore High Court, the fight against PECA 2025 is far from over.

Will the judiciary uphold press freedom, or will the law tighten the noose on digital expression? The coming weeks will decide the fate of Pakistan’s online space.