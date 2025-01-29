Sajal feels indebted to well-wishers for massive birthday messages

A-list star Sajal Ali recently celebrated her 31st birthday in style, and received massive messages, which she feels indebted to her well-wishers.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress dropped a glimpse from her 31st birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the first image, Sajal puts her contagious smile on display while holding a fresh bouquet of flowers, a token of her birthday love. Next, the What’s Love Got To Do With It actress shared a photo of her creamy birthday cake waiting to be cut, followed by an epic shot of the party decor.

“A bit late, but a heartfelt thank you to everyone for the lovely birthday wishes! ?Feeling so blessed for all the love and everything this year has brought my way,” Sajal penned a heartfelt thank you in the caption.

For the birthday, Sajal exuded boss lady vibes in an all-black outfit with her bold red lipstick doing the talking. What made her look even more beautiful was a smile on her face. Swooning over the birthday dump, Sajal’s die-hard fans dropped red heart emojis while others wished her, calling her ‘beautiful soul.”