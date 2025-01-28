Good tidings for fans as Bilal Abbas and Hania combine for new venture

Fans are on cloud nine to have tidings that Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas are gearing up for a new venture in showbiz journey, with new drama serial ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ Two of 2024’s biggest and most bankable stars are reportedly coming together for a brand-new drama. Their recent shows Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum were blockbusters, leaving fans craving for more. Seemingly, the year-long craving is over now as Hania and Bilal will be sharing the screen for the first time in an upcoming project titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. However, upon hearing the big news drama-buffs have sparked widespread excitement. Fans took to social media to express that they cannot wait to see the dynamic duo in action. One anticipated, “Its gonna be one hell of a show.” A second user penned, “What a news… It will break all records.” “I was literally waiting for this duo,” a third fan effused. “Wow deadly combo,” a fourth added.