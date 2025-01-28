Pakistan felicitates Belarusian President Lukashenko on electoral win

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt felicitations to President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election to a 7th term as the President of Belarus. In his statement, President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt felicitations to President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election for the 7th term as the President of Belarus. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed the hope that under his leadership, bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus will be further strengthened. The President conveyed his best wishes for the continued success of President Lukashenko and the well-being of the people of Belarus. Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, said we will keep working together to realize our shared vision for stronger Pak-Belarus ties.