One killed, several injured after bomb hits passenger bus in Khuzdar

A roadside explosion in the Khori area of Balochistan’s Khuzdar has resulted in at least one fatality while injuring seven others, the Levies confirmed in a statement on Sunday. The incident occurred on the M-8 Motorway when a passenger bus, on its way to Rawalpindi from Khuzdar, passed by an explosives-laden roadside vehicle. A total of 13 people were travelling in the bus which had a total capacity of 40 passengers. The deceased’s body has been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) whereas the wounded have been taken to Trauma Centre Khuzdar. The unfortunate incident comes as the province along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has faced the brunt of terrorist attacks which have witnessed a surge in recent months. Earlier this month, at least four people were killed while 32 others sustained injuries in an explosion in Turbat. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Serious Crime Wing Zohaib Mohsin was also injured in the blast, police said. Six members of his family had also sustained injuries in the blast claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).