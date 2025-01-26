PTI KP set for complete reshuffle

Following the removal of Ali Amin Gandapur as the Provincial President, major organizational changes are expected within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources reveal that PTI plans to reorganize its district-level committees as part of this change.

According to sources within the party, the decision for these sweeping changes was made after the alteration of the provincial president. There is also speculation about a possible reshuffle in the position of the Provincial General Secretary.

Prominent figures like Atif Khan and Arbab Sher Ali are expected to be given key responsibilities within the party. Sources further indicate that PTI is bringing in experienced members from within the party to take on more prominent roles.

There is also speculation that Asad Qaiser and Shah Farman may be assigned central-level duties in the near future. The reshuffling of district-level committees is expected to be part of the broader organizational restructuring aimed at strengthening PTI’s presence in the province.