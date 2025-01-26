PRGMEA for urgent measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry

The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) north zone chairman Dr. Ayyaz Uddin on Sunday called for taking urgent measures to strengthen Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards across Pakistan’s industrial and business sectors. While addressing a seminar, organized by the PRGMEA today, he recognized the importance of workers’ safety and sustainable business practices, as the association has outlined key focus areas to enhance the nation’s OHS framework. Dr. Ayyaz Uddin said that the garment exporters have outlined key focus areas to enhance the nation’s OHS framework, including the demand for a central database for OHS professionals, akin to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), to ensure standardized registration and certification. The PRGMEA proposes establishing a national database of certified and registered electricians to ensure all industrial and business entities employ qualified professionals. This measure will mitigate workplace hazards associated with electrical installations and maintenance. We recommend introducing both generic and industry-specific OHS training modules via the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Tailored programs will equip workers with essential safety knowledge and industry-oriented skills. These programs should be made available to not only the compliance departments, but also to the HR departments of businesses. “The PRGMEA also suggests implementing incentive programs for businesses that proactively adopt OHS measures. Incentives could include tax benefits, reduced insurance premiums, or recognition programs to encourage compliance and continuous improvement.” To build a culture of safety from the ground up, PRGMEA recommends the inclusion of specialized OHS modules in degree programs across all educational institutions.